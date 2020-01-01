NEWS
Déclaration des avoirs : Paul Bérenger déplore l’urgence avec laquelle cet amendement arrive
Le leader du Mouvement militant mauricien (MMM), Paul Bérenger est favorable à ce que le judiciaire ne soit pas redevable à l’Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). L’amendement au Declaration of Assets Acts et le projet de loi sur le financement des partis politiques ont longuement retenu l’attention de Paul Bérenger, lors d’une conférence de presse, au Hennessy Park Hôtel, à Ébène, samedi 29 juin.
Évoquant tout d’abord la déclaration des avoirs, le leader des mauves a expliqué que le précédent amendement déjà soumis au Parlement, a été retiré. Il dit qu’on recommence à zéro et il a déploré l’urgence avec laquelle cet amendement arrive. Il soutient qu’il a été soumis, le vendredi 28 juin, et sera examiné, mardi 2 juillet. Il estime que le judiciaire n’aura pas à soumettre un rapport à l’ICAC. Il affirme que c’est une bonne chose et il a rappelé que le MMM avait proposé deux amendements. L’un d’eux a été retenu, mais il dit qu’il n’est pas sûr que ce soit dans une forme acceptable. Cela concerne les trusts, qui jusque-là n’étaient pas couverts par cette loi.
En ce qui concerne la deuxième proposition, elle concerne l’accès du public aux déclarations des avoirs. Paul Bérenger dit qu’on demande que ce soit inscrit dans la loi, que l’ICAC devra mettre en ligne les déclarations des avoirs des ministres et députés. Autre projet de loi à venir : celui concernant le financement des partis politiques, mais ce n’est pas pour le mardi 2 juillet. Le leader du MMM a rappelé que cet amendement à la Constitution requiert une majorité de trois-quarts. Il dit que le gouvernement n’a pas cette majorité et qu’on verra quelle position il va adopter vis-à-vis de l’opposition. Avant de demander que soit rendu public les commentaires du commissaire électoral sur l’amendement proposé.
À propos de la motion de Shakeel Mohamed, député travailliste, demandant une révision d’un ruling du Speaker. Cela après les, allégations bien graves du Deputy Prime minister, Ivan Collendavelloo contre Shakeel Mohamed, Paul Bérenger a affirmé que définitivement le ruling du Speaker était mauvais. Il dit qu’au niveau de son parti, on va discuter cela pour décider si on va participer aux débats. Abordant le thème des élections des maires, Paul Bérenger a trouvé inacceptable la façon de faire. C’est-à-dire de, convoquer les maires et leurs adjoints au Sun Trust et d’imposer la décision. Pour ce qui est du projet d’incinérateur à Riche Terre, Paul Bérenger a indiqué que le MMM sympathise avec les habitants, mais la situation est confuse.
Par ailleurs, s’agissant des élections partielles au No. 7, le leader du MMM a déploré qu’il n’y a rien dans le Budget 2019/2020. Il dit constater qu’il n’y a rien non plus sur le terrain, dans la circonscription de Piton/Rivière du Rempart. A part une réunion du MSM prévue pour le vendredi 5 juillet. Il avance qu’en vérité, personne ne croit plus qu’il y aura des élections partielles. Au sujet des Rs 18 milliards de la Banque de Maurice, Paul Bérenger a estimé que la situation n’est pas claire. Dans le discours du Budget, Pravind Jugnauth a dit une chose, dans son summing up, il en a dit une autre. Selon lui, c’est une bonne chose que le Premier ministre ait affirmé que ce sera le board de la banque de Maurice qui décidera de l’utilisation des réserves. Cependant, il indique que de plus en plus, ce board agit comme un ‘rubber stamp’ pour le gouvernement. Il a ajouté qu’il sera intéressant de voir quel ‘wording’ sera utilisé pour l’amendement proposé, au BOM Act. Pour Paul Bérenger, ce dossier est venu mauvais pour l’imager de la Banque de Maurice et du centre financier.
Attentat à la pudeur : la version de la victime donnée à la police ne corrobore pas celle donnée en cour
La décision est tombée en cour intermédiaire, depuis mercredi 26 juin. En effet, la victime présumée allègue qu’un individu est entré chez elle, a tenté de l’étrangler et lui a fait subir des attouchements sexuels. Sauf que sa version donnée à la police ne corrobore pas celle donnée en cour. De ce fait, l’affaire contre Deenoo Louis David, accusé d’attentat à la pudeur, a été classée par la magistrate Darshana Gayan.
D’après la victime présumée, une habitante de Ste-Croix, les faits remonteraient, 25 août 2015. Elle raconte qu’elle regardait la télé dans sa maison, lorsqu’elle a entendu un bruit. Elle affirme qu’elle a continué à regarder son film mais qu’elle a vu l’accusé devant elle. Elle a appelé au secours après qu’il l’a déchiré sa robe et il a essayé de l’étrangler. Elle avait aussi dit à la police qu’il s’est enfui peu après. Or, en cour, elle dit avoir entendu un bruit à l’arrière de sa cour et c’est en sortant pour s’en enquérir que l’individu l’aurait suivie avant de déchirer ses vêtements pour commettre des attouchements sur elle. Selon ses dires, l’homme aurait même essayé de la violer mais a dû prendre la fuite à l’arrivée de son beau-père.
La victime est revenue avec une version légèrement différente quand elle fit contre-interrogée par la défense. Elle avance qu’il n’avait pas pu enlever sa robe. Le rapport médical de la fille qui s’est fait examiner indique qu’il n’y a eu aucune trace d’étranglement visible sur le cou. D’ajouter que si elle avait été étranglée, elle n’aurait pas eu la force de crier. « It is apparent that the said dress was slightly torn at upper chest region… and it cannot be sufficient for accused to remove the said dress », a remarqué la magistrate, qui a également pris note sur le ‘bad-blood’ qui existe entre les deux parties. Elle estime qu’il y a des inexactitudes dans la façon dont la présumée victime a dressé une chronologie des événements. De ce fait, la magistrate a indiqué que la version de l’habitante de Ste-Croix est incohérente et dotée de contradictions.
Le Bureau du Premier ministre rejette une demande venant du Qatar pour le droit d’atterrissage à Qatar Airways
Le Premier ministre, Pravind Jugnauth a refusé le droit d’atterrissage à Qatar Airways. C’est le cas de le dire après que le Qatar en a fait une demande auprès du gouvernement mauricien. D’après des renseignements glanés, les autorités mauriciennes n’ont pas voulu déplaire à Emirates, qui opère déjà deux vols gros porteurs quotidiens à Maurice.
Il faut dire que la démarche du gouvernement est aux antipodes de son ambition d’ouvrir l’accès aérien tous azimuts à un plus grand nombre de lignes aériennes, dans le but de promouvoir notre industrie touristique. La compagnie qatarie veut desservir Maurice depuis plusieurs années déjà. Une précédente demande n’avait pas eu la faveur de l’ancien gouvernement travailliste non plus. En effet, Emirates voit en Qatar Airways un concurrent commercial très sérieux. Les deux se livrent à une lutte sans merci pour contrôler le trafic aérien dans la région.
À noter que la rivalité entre ces deux compagnies du Golfe persique a également une portée diplomatique. L’Arabie saoudite et les Emirats arabes unis ont rompu leurs relations diplomatiques avec le Qatar, depuis juin 2017, l’accusant de soutenir le terrorisme avec la complicité de l’Iran. Cette allégation est catégoriquement rejetée par Doha. Toujours est-il que les États-Unis n’ont pas lâché le Qatar malgré les pressions de l’Arabie saoudite. Le Qatar contrôle l’un des plus gros gisements de gaz naturel au monde. Il organisera aussi la prochaine coupe du monde de football dont l’attribution par la FIFA a donné lieu à des allégations de corruption.
On se souvient que le député et ancien ministre Showkutally Soodhun avait pris sur lui pour rompre les relations diplomatiques entre Maurice et le Qatar, au lendemain de la décision saoudienne. Il avait émis une lettre dans ce sens sur du papier-en-tête du ministère du Logement et des terres, portefeuille qu’il détenait à l’époque. Le ministre des Affaires étrangères d’alors, Vishnu Lutchmeenaraidoo, avait dû émettre un communiqué plus tard pour affirmer que Maurice maintenait toujours ses relations avec le Qatar. Showkutally Soodhun est très proche des Émirats arabes unis (EIA) surtout ceux de Dubaï. D’ailleurs, c’est suite à sa demande qu’Emirates a accepté de financer un complexe sportif et une piscine au coût de plus de Rs 100 millions, à Phoenix. Au cours du lancement de ce projet, le président du Mouvement socialiste militant avait comparé Vacoas-Phoenix à la ville américaine de New York.
Le centre d’appels pour les violences conjugales toujours pas opérationnel…
L’Integrated Service Centre (ISC), au coût de Rs 60 millions, a été lancé en grande pompe, le vendredi 8 mars dernier, au centre Swami Vivekananda, à Pailles, dans le cadre de la Journée internationale de la Femme. Le Premier ministre, Pravind Jugnauth avait parlé d’une initiative avant-gardiste de Mauritius Telecom, mais trois après, ce centre d’appels intégré, qui devait être opérationnel 24 heures sur 24 et 7 jours sur 7 via la hotline 139, ne l’est toujours pas.
Il faut dire que l’on déplore le manque de ressources après 16 heures, qui fait qu’il n’y a pas suffisamment d’employés pour répondre aux appels téléphoniques. Pour rappel, l’annonce avait été faite par le Premier ministre en présence de la ministre de l’Égalité des genres, Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, du Premier ministre adjoint Ivan Collendavelloo et du Chief Executive Officer de Mauritius Telecom, Sherry Singh. L’objectif de ce centre d’appels intégré est d’aider à combattre la violence conjugale en fournissant une assistance immédiate, voire juridique, aux victimes.
On fait ressortir dans le giron qu’au départ, il était prévu qu’ils soient 34 ‘Family Welfare and Protection Officers’ pour tourner à plein régime, c’est-à-dire, réceptionner jusqu’à 30 appels en simultané par jour. Sauf que le centre ne tourne qu’avec une dizaine d’employés. Au bout du compte, retour à la case départ pour le moment, avec une seule et même ligne en soirée permettant de réceptionner un seul appel à la fois. Dans son discours budgétaire, l’ex-ministre de l’Égalité des genres, du développement de l’enfant et du bien-être familial Aurore Perraud a également fait référence à ce centre. Elle a affirmé que ceci est loin d’être le modèle qu’on était parti voir à la Réunion et qu’on voulait mettre sur place à Maurice.
Contacté, la responsable de l’ISC a dit qu’elle dit qu’elle devra demander l’aval d’un haut fonctionnaire avant de faire des commentaires. Même son de cloche du côté de la ministre Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, qui a dit qu’elle reviendrait pour donner des détails, mais toujours rien après.
WORLD NEWS
Lisa Smith: Isis recruit and former member of Irish military arrested after arriving in Dublin
Thirty-eight-year-old taken to police station as relatives care for toddler daughter
An Isis bride who once served in the Irish military has been arrested after arriving back in Dublin with her two-year-old daughter.
Lisa Smith, 38, is a former member of Ireland’s Defence Forces who went to Syria in 2015 after converting to Islam and becoming radicalised.
Ms Smith, who had been living in a refugee camp in the war-torn country with her child, was deported from Turkey and put on the first flight to Ireland on Sunday.
She was arrested by Irish police after touching down at Dublin airport shortly before 10.30am.
Gardai said in a statement: “An Garda Siochana has arrested an Irish citizen (38-year-old female) on suspicion of terrorist offences following her deportation from Turkey.\
“She is currently being detained at a south Dublin Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 as amended.
“A child, also an Irish citizen, was in the company of the female and is now being cared for by relatives.”
Irish broadcaster RTE said Ms Smith was accompanied by three consular officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, members of the Army Ranger Wing, and a Turkish security officer.
She was not in custody for the four-and-a-half-hour flight but Irish police were waiting at Dublin airport for the plane’s arrival.
Images of her arrival showed her covered in a pink blanket as she was taken from the plane in heavy rain.
Ms Smith is originally from Dundalk, Co Louth, close to the Irish border with Northern Ireland.
Significant numbers of Europeans left for Syria to fight for and against Isis during a bloody war which destroyed the Middle Eastern country and produced millions of refugees.
Ms Smith has denied being involved in violence.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said she should have the right of return to Ireland and that removing her citizenship would not be right or compassionate.
In Britain, captured British Isis fighters will be brought back to the UK to be put on trial if it is the best place for them to face justice, the national security adviser has said.
Shamima Begum, the Bethnal Green schoolgirl who fled to Syria to join Isis in 2015, was stripped of her British citizenship by the then home secretary Sajid Javid, prompting her to take legal action against the UK.
Ms Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in Isis territory.
She told The Times that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died.
Her third child died shortly after he was born.
Additional reporting by Press Association
(Source: TheIndependent)
War-ravaged Yemeni children will suffer from hunger for 20 years, new report says
International Rescue Committee report says Yemen war will cost international community as much as $29 billion if it continues
Even if the five-year war in Yemen were to end today, it would take two decades for the impoverished country’s children to reach the lesser level of malnutrition they suffered before the conflict, according to a new report to be released on Tuesday by a charity organisation.
Without an immediate ceasefire, the war could cost the international community an additional $29bn (£22bn) in resources, according to the International Rescue Committee’s report The War Destroyed Our Dreams.
“Yemen is now home to the largest food insecure population in the world,” says the 20-page report.
And the situation is worsening. Just a year ago, famine was declared in certain parts of the country. Now, 80 per cent of the country’s population of 24 million is facing severe food shortages and living on the edge of famine, with children suffering the most.
“It means each child is robbed of opportunities they would have had,” said Frank McManus, Yemen director for the IRC, speaking in a phone interview from the country’s Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a.
“Malnourishment is not something you can recover from,” he said. “It will shorten your height. It will limit your opportunities. It will impact how you will develop.
“This will also restrict the development of the nation,” he continued. “So much of the youth will be less than they could have been if they hadn’t gone through this.”
Yemen’s war began as a conflict between Houthi rebels rooted in the country’s northern countryside and the UN-endorsed government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.
But it quickly turned into a proxy battle between Iran, which backs the Houthis, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which back the government now based in the south. It has since become even more complex, with southern separatists, al-Qaeda fighters and Sudanese guns-for-hire entering the mix of armed groups.
Saudi airstrikes have had a devastating impact on civilians, as have sieges on populated areas by both the Houthi and government side. The United Kingdom, United States and France have been strongly criticised for continuing to sell advanced weapons and provide military support to the Saudi regime in its efforts to defeat the Houthis, who are seen as an ally of Iran.
Yet both sides in the war have failed to meet their aims. In fact, the report says, the conflict has not only devastated Yemen, but boomeranged on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the latter of which has been scrambling for months to find an exit from the conflict.
“Far from cementing Hadi’s position, ensuring Saudi and Emirati national security, or diminishing Iranian influence, the war has empowered separatist forces, strengthened Iran’s regional influence, created new threats to Saudi and Emirati national security as well as the global energy supply, and left a void of governance filled by terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Isis,” says the report.
Mr McManus said that while jihadi groups such as Isis and the local al-Qaeda affiliate are not as strong as they were a couple of years ago, they continue to retain a foothold in the country.
“The war has not reduced the influence of the jihadis,” he said. “It is giving them space to grow, making them more important in national dynamics.”
The IRC urges an urgent peace, pointing to the modest successes of the so-called Stockholm Agreement that curtailed fighting in the port city of Hodeidah a year ago. Even though violations of the ceasefire regularly take place, a devastating humanitarian crisis over the port city and a potential worsening of the food insecurity in the country’s north was averted. Still, Mr McManus pointed out, the ceasefire in Hodeidah immediately intensified fighting in other parts of the country.
“The ceasefire around Hodeidah isn’t perfect but it’s better than nothing,” he said.
Humanitarian aid by international organisations remains the sole lifeline for the country, which has suffered an economic collapse because of the war.
The report describes the story of Fulla, the mother of twin girls, Yusra and Yumna, who began showing signs of severe malnutrition when they were less than a year old. The mother was unable to afford a hospital, but managed to find an IRC health team. After a month and a half of treatment, the twins began to recover.
Mr McManus said an immediate ceasefire and an attempt to resolve the conflict peacefully through a power-sharing agreement is the only way to bring relief to the country. He urged campaigners to pressure lawmakers in western capitals.
The United States congress, acting in response to widespread anger at the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, over the murder of the dissident Jamal Khashoggi and the civilian toll of the Yemen conflict, has repeatedly voted to end Washington’s support for the conflict, only to be thwarted by the US president, Donald Trump.
“We’re not saying anyone is blameless,” said Mr McManus. “The US and UK have the influence on one side. We have much less influence over [the Houthis and Iran]. We should focus on where we can influence: the UK or the US.”
(Source: TheIndependent)
‘My dignity is destroyed’: the scourge of sexual violence in Cox’s Bazar
With rape and domestic abuse endemic in the lawless refugee camp, safe spaces have been set up to help the women affected
In a small, dark hut within the world’s largest refugee settlement, a fan hums quietly as Faizal speaks. He says that last month his 12-year-old sister was raped here in their home. The little girl sits in silence beside him wearing a pink headscarf and red dress.
Rape is endemic in the camp in Cox’s Bazar. Although the exact number of victims is unknown, many Rohingya women who experienced rape and torture fleeing Myanmar report facing sexual violence again in their new home.
Earlier this year, 490 girls and 12,386 adult Rohingya refugees (75% of them female) were recorded as having received support on issues related to gender-based violence in safe spaces for women set up by Unicef.
Oxfam reported that nearly a quarter of women in the camp said they do not feel safe in their living spaces and that hundreds of incidents of gender-based violence are reported each week.
In Myanmar, the Rohingya lived in well-spaced village communities where there was law and order. But the mass uprooting of the Rohingya from their homes, combined with the overcrowding of the camps (Cox’s Bazar is home to more than a million people), has brought increased risk for women.
Faizal says the family is now stigmatised and that his sister cannot leave their small home. The smell of lentils wafts through the house, as he rests his hand on a bag of rice, recounting what happened to the girl.
“It was late afternoon, after it got dark. There were no senior members present at the house at that time, just a few kids and other women … [My sister] was dragged into the kitchen and the lights were switched off. She screamed and passed out,” he says.
The incident is particularly controversial as the family claim she was raped by Bangladeshi army troops. An investigation has been launched and plain-clothes police keep watch outside the house.
Lt Col Abdullah ibn Zaid, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Armed Forces, said it was investigating and would punish any soldiers who were found guilty.
Workers at “women-only safe spaces” in camp 11, run by ActionAid, say that rape in the camp mostly goes unreported due to cultural and religious sensitivities.
Minaj Huq, a psycho-social support administrator at one of the safe spaces, says sexual violence is underreported because “there is a lot of stigma and taboo associated with it”.
“Women fear that if someone else finds out, they will lose their reputation in the camps. I would estimate that about 20–30% of the women who attend this safe space are victims of sexual violence, but they will not always tell us about it,” she says.
Another aid worker, who asked to remain anonymous, says: “Sometimes what happens if a rape case is reported is that the family try to get the girl married to the perpetrator … Also, if a girl is raped by someone here [in the refugee camp], they have to live with that man for ever. Her dignity is taken by this man.”
At one of the safe spaces, between 45 and 70 women come through the door daily. As well as rape, another major issue is domestic violence.
“There are some theories that because men have no work in the camps and have nothing else to do, they are frustrated. Males know that there is very little policing in the camps and no judicial system, so they can get away with it with impunity. They’re not accountable to anyone,” says Anika Shama, a team leader with the Danish NGO DanChurchAid, who works in one of the safe spaces.
She adds that perpetrators were “taking advantage of a more lawless environment”.
“In the camps in general, it’s really not safe. We know from focus group discussions with men and women that it’s definitely not safe for women to move around at night, especially when they go to the toilets. Anything can happen – they can be abducted or harassed. At night a woman definitely needs someone to accompany them when they go to the toilet.”
The Guardian spoke to several women who had been beaten by their husbands, with problems emerging when they arrived in the Cox’s Bazar area. One woman, speaking anonymously, said her marriage was good until they came here.
“In Myanmar my husband would work all day. I used to do chores and we had a good time together but, after coming here, my husband did not have anything to do and started having relationships with other women,” she says.
When she confronted him, he beat her. “In Myanmar there was a law that said you could not marry twice, but here there is no such thing … Men and women are going between camps saying that they are unmarried so they can have affairs.
“[Violence] is increasing here and adultery is a major reason. The big challenge is the law. There is none.”
Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she met her husband here in the camps. She cradles her baby on her lap as she explains the violence once got so bad that the child’s father hit her in the face with a heavy stone.
“My husband was married in Myanmar, but his wife died there. When we came here, after about four months we married. It was good for about a month and a half, but then he started beating and torturing me,” she says.
The pair have now separated. Charities intervene in many of these cases to offer mediation, part of a broad spectrum of work they do.
Cases are referred to other agencies: in the case of camps 11 and 12 this is UNHCR. They lead the mediation process and include camp officials, religious leaders and mahjis – senior Rohingya leaders – in order to try to resolve the issues. They sit down with the couple to discuss how they can move forward, either together or apart.
Unicef operates four safe spaces for women, and other organisations provide similar services. But for many, the struggle is finding the bravery to come forward and tell their stories.
Faizal says his family has been plunged into darkness by what happened. “My sister has been down and ashamed of it. She is depressed and sometimes suicidal. She thinks: ‘What is the point of living when my dignity has been destroyed?’”
The children’s mother leans forward, covers her face with her scarf and cries. As she does so, her 12-year-old daughter wipes her eyes too. “I cannot go out and my daughter always talks of dying,” she says.
(Source: TheGuardian)
China’s brainwashing of Uighur Muslims revealed by leaked documents
Detainees indoctrinated using points-based system rewarding ‘correct’ behaviour
Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities are targeted by the Chinese government using predictive technology and locked up in camps under strict rules covering everything down to using the toilet, according to leaked Communist Party documents.
Suspects are identified – often before they have committed a crime – by a digital mass surveillance programme which even flags the users of some mobile phone apps for arrest, the papers reveal.
Once interrogated and detained they are subjected to systematic brainwashing at a network of what the government claimed were “vocational education and training centres” in Xinjiang province.
The indoctrination programme involves awarding points for “ideological education”, “compliance with discipline” and “study and training”, as well as “manner education” such as ”timely haircuts and shaves”.
Detainees are only released from the camps once they have gathered enough points – although they may then have to spend time in another centre for “labour skills training”.
The official documents, which were leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, appear to confirm the testimony of former detainees who have spoken about their ordeals.
They include Erzhan Qurban, an ethnic Kazakh who was arrested by police on a trip back to China to see his mother and accused of committing crimes abroad. He was locked in a cell, told not to engage in “religious activities” like praying, forced to sit on a plastic stool and prevented from growing a beard. Those who disobeyed were forced to squat or spend 24 hours in solitary confinement in a frigid room.
“It wasn’t education, it was just punishment,” said Mr Qurban, who was held for nine months. “I was treated like an animal.”
Among the cache of documents is a memo by Xinjiang province’s top security chief explaining how to prevent escapes, how to maintain secrecy about the camps’ existence and how to monitor and control every aspect of the detainee’s life.
It says: “The students should have a fixed bed position, fixed queue position, fixed classroom seat, and fixed station during skills work, and it is strictly forbidden for this to be changed.
“Implement behavioural norms and discipline requirements for getting up, roll call, washing, going to the toilet, organising and housekeeping, eating, studying, sleeping, closing the door and so forth.”
Other documents make clear that many of those detained have not actually done anything and that the purpose of the digital surveillance is ”to prevent problems before they happen”.
This is done through a system called the Integrated Joint Operations Platform or IJOP, designed to screen entire populations.
Built by a state-owned military contractor, the IJOP lists names of people considered suspicious, such as thousands of “unauthorised” imams not registered with the Chinese government, along with their associates.
Suspicious or extremist behaviour was so broadly defined that it included going abroad, asking others to pray or using cell phone apps that cannot be monitored by the government.
“There’s no other place in the world where a computer can send you to an internment camp,” said Rian Thum, a Xinjiang expert at the University of Nottingham. “This is absolutely unprecedented.”
The Chinese embassy in the UK described the documents as “fake news” and denied the existence of any “so-called detention camps”.
“Vocational education and training centres have been established for the prevention of terrorism,” it said in a statement.
“The preventative measures have nothing to do with the eradication of religious groups. Religious freedom is fully respected in Xinjiang.”
The embassy also claimed that ”some people in the west have been fiercely slandering and smearing China over Xinjiang in an attempt to create an excuse to interfere in China’s internal affairs”.
Additional reporting by Associated Press. A Panorama special on the China Cables will be shown on BBC One at 8.30pm on Monday 25 November.
(Source: TheIndependent)
HORSE RACING
Barrack Street tient sa revanche !
Battu par Henry Tudor lors de sa dernière sortie, l’excellent Barrack Street a pris sa revanche sur le coursier de l’écurie Daby au terme d’une arrivée somptueuse.
Suivant en milieu du peloton, le fils de Dynasty a du puiser dans ses réserves pour venir à bout du véloce Henry Tudor dans l’ultime foulée. Il permet au nouveau jockey Diego de Gouveia de signer sa première victoire sur notre turf et par la même occasion, il égale le record de la distance.
Maiden Cup 2019: White River en roue libre
Invaincu sur notre turf en quatre occasions, le crack White River a remis cela de fort belle manière en enlevant la Maiden Cup avec une facilité déconcertante. Il signe par la même occasion une cinquième victoire consécutive et sa troisième victoire classique après la Duchesse et le Barbé.
Rule The Night résiste à Black Cat Back
Une des révélations cette saison, le coursier de l’écurie Perdrau a nouvelle fois prouvé qu’il demeure un cheval redoutable en enlevant la ‘Lightning Cup’ face à l’excellent Black Cat Back.
Monté de main de maître par Kersley Ramsamy, Rule The Night a sorti une accélération finale de haute facture pour dominer de très peu Black Cat Back, qui n’a pas à rougir de cette défaite.
Overshadow s’offre le Winter Stakes !
Auteur d’une excellente deuxième place la semaine dernière à une encolure de Rule The Night, Overshadow a confirmé de fort belle manière sa très belle forme du moment en enlevant la première manche du championnat des stayers.
Suivant en milieu du peloton, le coursier de l’écurie Daby a sorti une accélération foudroyante dans la ligne droite finale pour dominer ses adversaires confortablement. Wall Tag et Dawn Raid ont terminé sur la même ligne et ils partagent la 2e place alors que le grand favori, Our Emperor, a complété le quartet.
SPORT
ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban
Colombia’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother.
The 33-year-old was found in breach of Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) after a urine sample provided in October was shown to contain low concentrations of Boldenova — an anabolic steroid banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).
An intentional doping violation can carry a four-year ban under TADP Article 2.1 but the ITF said there was no ‘fault or negligence’ attached to the world number one who could continue his career having been provisionally suspended since Jan. 21.
Canadian-born Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal were the ATP’s doubles team of the year in 2019 after becoming the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam doubles title.
He pulled out of the Australian Open for personal reasons before announcing the failed anti-doping test.
“Mr. Farah’s account of how the Boldenone entered his system was accepted and it was determined that he bears no fault or negligence for the violation within the meaning of Programme Article 10.4,” the International Tennis Federation said in a statement on Monday.
“Where a finding of no fault or negligence is made, Programme Article 10.4 provides that any otherwise applicable period of ineligibility shall be eliminated entirely.”
The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), who analysed the sample taken from an out-of-competition test, could appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
“Thank you for the belief and support I received,” Farah, who in 2018 received a suspended three-month ban for promoting a gambling website on social media, said on Twitter.
Farah accepted that he had committed an anti-doping violation, the first of his career, but successfully argued, through detailed evidence including from cattle ranchers and government officials, that it was unintentional.
In a report of the TADP investigation, Farah claimed he had eaten beef the night before the test at his mother’s house in Cali and that it had contained residue of boldenone injected into the cow as a growth promoter prior to slaughter.
He insisted he had “no intention of trying to cheat” and that he did know that eating the beef could result in an anti-doping rule violation.
In a sworn statement, Farah’s mother said she had purchased one kilogram of ‘solomillo’ (a beef cut known in English as sirloin) at her local supermarket before cooking it and eating it with her son and his fiancee and a family friend.
She said her son ate 500 to 600 grams of the beef.
In another sworn statement a Colombian government official responsible for agriculture confirmed that boldenone is permitted for use in livestock in Colombia.
The ITF confirmed that Farah had been tested 10 times between March and October in 2019, all negative.
In its findings the ITF said WADA had never flagged up warnings to athletes about eating Colombian beef.
It accepted that it was at least 51% likely that the 500 to 600 grams of beef Farah consumed on Oct. 16, approximately 11 hours prior to providing his urine sample, was the source of the very low concentrations of boldenone and its metabolite subsequently found in his sample.
Riner suffers first loss in 10 years
France’s double Olympic champion judoka Teddy Riner suffered his first defeat in nearly 10 years on Sunday, losing to Japan’s Kokoro Kageura in the IJF Paris Grand Slam at Bercy.
The 30-year-old heavyweight, who is on the comeback trail following a spell out since winning the Brasilia Grand Slam in October, had won his previous 152 bouts.
His last loss was also at the hands of a Japanese judoka, Kamikawa Daiki, in September 2010.
Riner, the 10-times world champion, defeated Hungarian Richard Sipocz and Austrian Stephan Hegyi in the +100kg category at Bercy but showed signs of rust against world number 10 Kageura.
Having lost to Riner in their first meeting in Montreal last year, Kageura countered his opponent with a uchi-mata-sukashi after 40 seconds of golden score to seal victory and leave local fans stunned.
Riner, who won the Olympic title at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, is seeking a third gold medal in Tokyo this year to match the record of Japan’s Tadahiro Nomura.
“The goal is to win at the Olympics in Tokyo and to be extremely good on D-Day,” Riner said.
“This defeat is a failure but it will show me what I have to work on. It’s also a relief because I had been under tremendous pressure to always win for 10 years.”
Duplantis can soar higher, says former pole vault record holder
World silver medallist Mondo Duplantis who soared to a pole vault world record 6.17 metres on Saturday can reach even higher heights, said Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, whose mark the Swede shattered by a centimetre.
“It is completely conceivable, there is no reason why it cannot be in the long term,” Lavillenie told newspaper L’Equipe when asked if Duplantis might one day clear 6.20 metres.
The Frenchman, who was vaulting in Rouen, France, when he heard about Duplantis’ record, said he had been expecting it. “I was prepared,” he said.
“He did it and it’s cool for him.”
European champion Duplantis realised his lifetime dream with his record topping clearance at a meet in Torun, Poland.
“It’s something that I wanted since I was three years old”, the 20-year-old said.
He made it on his second attempt after narrowly missing the record on Tuesday in Germany.
The American-born vaulter brushed the bar with his thigh on the way up on the first attempt, sending the bar crashing to the floor.
On his second, Duplantis again touched the bar again but it stayed up and the young pole vault star who began setting age group records when he was seven was now the event’s king.
“My emotions right when I landed in the pit, just yelling and just running around doing whatever,” Duplantis said. “I don’t think I had a brain for a second.”
Afterward he embraced his mother, Helena, a former heptathlete and volleyball player in Sweden where Duplantis, whose given name is Armand, spent summers and eventually decided to represent the European country internationally.
His dad Greg, who is his coach, was a talented American pole vaulter before retiring.
“Fantastic job!” Sergey Bubka, who broke the world record 35 times during his career and still has the highest outdoor pole vault ever at 6.14 metres, said on Twitter.
“It’s great athletics has got such talents. Move higher!”
Duplantis’ chief rival, world outdoor champion Sam Kendricks, won the Rouen competition after Lavillenie failed to clear a height. He said Duplantis’ record came as a surprise.
“I was on the track when the announcer said something in French and everyone calmed down,” Kendricks said, after clearing a U.S. indoor record 6.01 metres on his third attempt.
“I was wondering what was going on, [It was] explained that Mondo had just broken the world record. It took my breath away! I was so surprised, I wanted to be excited because it is a monumental moment for our sport, but I had to recover quickly to go vault
.
“My destiny is not to beat the world record, it was that of Mondo and he did it. I am proud of him.”
Serena edges out Ostapenko in Fed Cup
Serena Williams had to dig deep to fend off Latvian challenger Jelena Ostapenko as she wrapped up Friday’s play at the Fed Cup in Seattle with a hard-fought victory that gave the United States a 2-0 advantage.
Williams’ experience and savvy ways showed in critical moments against the 22-year-old Ostapenko as she prevailed 7-6(4) 7-6(3) in a match that took one hour and 46 minutes.
“I’ve played in front of so many crowds but I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a crowd this loud,” Serena said after the match.
Her victory followed compatriot and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin’s easy 6-2 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova to give the Americans the lead heading into Saturday.
With Williams up a set, the 23-times major champion and Ostapenko held service through a 5-5 tie in the second. Williams capitalized on Ostapenko’s errors to finally break ahead 6-5 before her own miscues forced another tie break.
Down 2-0 in the tie break, Williams ran off five straight points, including a forehand winner to move ahead 5-2, to take control and ultimately prevail.
It was not the cleanest match for Williams, but she benefitted from Ostapenko’s 47 unforced errors.
Earlier in the day, Naomi Osaka’s return to Japan’s Fed Cup team after a year’s absence turned sour as the world number 10 suffered a thrashing at the hands of Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The two-time Grand Slam champion was expected to give Japan a huge boost in their bid to overcome five-time champions Spain at the La Manga Club near Murcia, but lost 6-0 6-3.
Osaka, whose Australian Open title defence was ended by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, looked ill at ease on the clay as she racked up 50 unforced errors against the world number 78 who claimed only a second Fed Cup singles win.
“Honestly, it wasn’t even a match,” am emotional Osaka said. “For me I’m kind of dealing with some stuff and I couldn’t mentally get into the match. It’s sort of… my fault.”
Claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro, playing in her last home tie for Spain, then beat Misaki Doi 6-3 6-4 to put Spain 2-0 ahead going into Saturday’s reverse singles.
Spain need to win just one of Saturday’s three rubbers to book their place in the inaugural Fed Cup Finals featuring 12 nations in Budapest in April.
Holders France, runners-up Australia, wildcards Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will definitely be involved in the revamped event, leaving eight others to book their places in this weekend’s qualifiers.
Switzerland are well-placed after moving 2-0 ahead in their tie against a much-weakened Canada side in Biel.
The Netherlands and Belarus were locked at 1-1 with Aryna Sabalenka levelling the tie after Kiki Bertens had put the Dutch ahead with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Britain’s hopes of reaching the Budapest showdown are hanging by a thread after falling 2-0 behind in Slovakia.
Romania were without Simona Halep in Cluj but ended day one level at 1-1 with four-time winners Russia while Belgium were also locked at one apiece with Kazakhstan.
Germany are in the driving seat in Brazil after wins for Laura Siegemund and Tatjana Maria in Florianopolis.
